UPDATE 1-Investors tip-toe back to U.S. stock funds

(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 30 Investors grew more confident during the latest week, reversing last week's withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds, data from Lipper showed on Thursday. Stock funds in the United States attracted $1.8 billion over the week ended March 29, including $402 million in domestic funds and $1.4 billion invested abroad, the research service's data showed. Last week,