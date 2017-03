TOKYO May 20 The Nikkei share average extended gains in afternoon trade, hitting a fresh 15-year high following better-than-expected Japanese gross domestic product data for the January-March quarter.

The Nikkei rose as high as 20,252.66 and last stood at 20,239.18, up 1.1 percent on the day.

