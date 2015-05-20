TOKYO, May 20 Japanese stocks closed at a
15-year peak on Wednesday, helped by data showing a surprisingly
rapid pace of domestic economic growth in the January-March
quarter.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to
20,196.56, its highest close since April 2000, while the broader
Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,643.40, its best since
October 2007.
The Japanese economy grew an annualised 2.4 percent in the
January-March - the fastest in a year and above the 1.5 percent
rise forecast by analysts - and outpacing growth in the United
States and the euro zone during the same period.
Still, growth was driven mostly by rise in inventory while
capital spending fell short of market expectations, raising
worries about the strength of the recovery.
Investors snatched up real estate company shares after data
showed banks' lending to the sector grew faster in the first
three months of this year.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's real estate company index
rose 3.8 percent, with Mitsubishi Estate
rising 3.5 percent and Mitsui Fudosan 4.4 percent.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.7 percent to
14,863.14.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)