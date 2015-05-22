TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Friday in thin trade, extending its gains into a sixth day
as optimism for the recovering economy supported the mood after
the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting.
The central bank maintained its massive stimulus programme
and offered a slightly more upbeat view of the Japanese economy,
as a modest rebound in consumption helped service-sector
sentiment improve to a one-year high.
The Nikkei 225 ended 0.3 percent higher to
20,264.41. The six-day winning streak is the longest since
December. For the week, the index gained 2.7 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,647.85,
but trading volume was thin, with only 2.075 billion shares
changing hands, the lowest in almost a month. Traders attributed
it to fewer participants ahead of a long weekend in the U.S.,
where markets will be closed on Monday.
The market capitalisation of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main
board hit a record high at the close. It rose to 591.30 trillion
yen, surpassing the 590.09 trillion yen hit in December 1989,
when share prices hit records at the height of the Japanese
asset bubble.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent on
Friday to 14,912.32.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)