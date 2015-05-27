TOKYO, May 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up in choppy trade on Wednesday, extending its gains into a
ninth day, but gains were limited after upbeat U.S. data fed
fears that a rate hike may come earlier than expected.
The Nikkei 225 ended 0.2 percent higher to 20,472.58
after moving between negative and positive territory.
The index rose for nine consecutive days, the longest
winning streak since last August.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,661.33 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to
15,020.90.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)