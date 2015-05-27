TOKYO, May 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Wednesday, extending its gains into a ninth day, but gains were limited after upbeat U.S. data fed fears that a rate hike may come earlier than expected. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.2 percent higher to 20,472.58 after moving between negative and positive territory. The index rose for nine consecutive days, the longest winning streak since last August. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,661.33 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 15,020.90. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)