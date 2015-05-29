TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for an eleventh day on Friday on hopes for better shareholder returns, but gains were limited as investors stayed cautious against imminent profit-taking. The Nikkei average ended 0.1 percent higher to 20,563.15 points, hitting another 15-year closing high. The 11-day winning streak is the longest since February 1988. For the week, it gained 1.5 percent, and for the month, it rose 5.3 percent, the fifth straight month of gains. The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,673.65, adding 5.1 percent this month. Volume was heavy, with 3.29 billion shares changing hands, the biggest since early November. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was nearly flat at 15,121.12. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)