* Nikkei still not too far from 15-year highs * Toshiba up after govt approves late annual report submission * China surveys have little impact - analysts By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning, imperilling an 11-day winning streak, after U.S. stocks languished as weak economic data dented investor sentiment, triggering profit-taking on exporters. But losses were limited after strong Japanese corporate spending data supported the mood, with the Nikkei benchmark not moving away much from its 15-year highs. The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 20,495.73 in mid-morning trade. During its win streak that reached 11 days on Friday, it gained 5.1 percent. "After rising for so many days, it's natural to see a correction," Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "But after such a correction, the Japanese market will likely rise further because upbeat domestic data is likely to continue supporting risk appetite." Japanese corporate capital expenditures grew in January-March at the fastest pace in a year. The 7.3 percent year-on-year increase in capital spending followed a 2.8 percent annual gain in October-December, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday. In the U.S., data showed the U.S. economy contracted at a 0.7 percent annual rate in the first quarter, a sharp turnaround from the earlier estimate of 0.2 percent growth. Exporters lost ground, with Toyota Motor Corp falling 1.0 percent, Honda Motor Co <7267.T. dropping 0.3 percent and Panasonic Corp 1.0 percent. Toshiba Corp rose as much as 5.5 percent after saying it will file its annual report up to two months later than usual as an independent investigation into accounting irregularities will likely last until mid-July. The company said the government had approved its request to submit its annual report later than usual, which means that the company's shares will not automatically be placed under supervision for potential delisting due to the delayed filing. China factory surveys released in the morning had little impact on the Japanese market. Growth in China's giant factory sector edged up to a six-month high in May, according to the official survey, but export demand continued to shrink. The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,669.02 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.3 percent, to 15,071.16. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)