BRIEF-Galapagos doses first psoriatic arthritis patient with filgotinib
* Galapagos NV - Galapagos doses first psoriatic arthritis patient with filgotinib
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a 12th straight day on Monday, erasing early losses rooted in weak economic data that had pulled down U.S. stocks. Trading was choppy throughout the day. Helping reverse losses in the afternoon was speculation about a possible move by the Bank of Japan to purchase exchange traded funds. The Nikkei ended marginally higher, rising 0.03 percent, or 6.72 points to 20,569.87, hitting another 15-year high. The winning streak is the longest since February 1988. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,678.56 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent, to 15,157.56. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Galapagos NV - Galapagos doses first psoriatic arthritis patient with filgotinib
April 5 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp said on Wednesday it was exploring strategic alternatives for its yieldco joint venture with First Solar .
* Ring Energy Inc - Q1 2017 net production approximately 266,000 boes versus 225,500 boes for same quarter in 2016