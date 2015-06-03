TOKYO, June 3 Japanese shares fell on Wednesday
as investors booked profits from the market's longest rally in
nearly three decades, with interest-rate sensitive stocks under
the strongest pressure after bond yields rose globally.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent lower at
20,473.51 points. The market had rallied for 12 straight
sessions until Monday, its longest winning streak since 1988.
The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,669.99 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
15,074.78.
