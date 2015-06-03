TOKYO, June 3 Japanese shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits from the market's longest rally in nearly three decades, with interest-rate sensitive stocks under the strongest pressure after bond yields rose globally. The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent lower at 20,473.51 points. The market had rallied for 12 straight sessions until Monday, its longest winning streak since 1988. The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,669.99 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to 15,074.78. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)