By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday as investors grew cautious before the release of U.S. jobs data later in the day that might give a clue to the timing of an increase in U.S. interest rates. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.1 percent lower at 20,460.90 points, moving away from a 15-year high of 20,655.33 hit nearly a week ago. For the week, the index shed 0.5 percent, snapping a three-week winning streak. The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,667.06 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 15,049.51. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)