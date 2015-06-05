BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday as investors grew cautious before the release of U.S. jobs data later in the day that might give a clue to the timing of an increase in U.S. interest rates. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.1 percent lower at 20,460.90 points, moving away from a 15-year high of 20,655.33 hit nearly a week ago. For the week, the index shed 0.5 percent, snapping a three-week winning streak. The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,667.06 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 15,049.51. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management