TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average ended nearly flat after trading lower on Monday following strong U.S. jobs data that stoked concerns the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as September. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.02 percent lower at 20,457.19 after dropping to as low as 20,359.06, the weakest intraday level since May 25. The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,661.99 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to 15,010.20. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)