TOKYO, June 24 Japan's Nikkei share average vaulted to the highest level since 1996, ramping up the gains to around 20 percent since the start of the year thanks to signs of a pick up in economic growth, earnings optimism and hopes Greece will avoid a debt default. The Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent to 20,868.03, rising above its peak of 20,833.21 hit at the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000. The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,679.89, an eight-year closing high. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)