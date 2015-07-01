BRIEF-Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875 pct senior notes due 2027
* Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and announces early tender results of its 2023 notes
TOKYO, July 1 Japanese shares gained on Wednesday after a central bank survey showed big businesses intended to increase capital spending at their fastest pace in a decade, but caution over developments in Greece limited gains. Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers unexpectedly improved in the second quarter and is seen rising further, the Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey showed, offering relief to policy-makers keen to jump-start the economy. The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to 20,329.32. The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,636.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.3 percent to 14,764.55. (Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025