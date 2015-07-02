TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1 percent on Thursday led by automakers, which reported strong June sales in the United States, and broadly supported by a weaker yen. The Nikkei share average ended 193.18 points higher at 20,522.50. The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,648.24 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 14,880.05. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)