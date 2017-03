TOKYO, July 8 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below the psychologically important 20,000 mark on Wednesday to a seven-week low on concerns about a meltdown in Chinese shares and Greece's debt crisis.

The Nikkei fell to as low as 19,914.99, its lowest level since May 18. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)