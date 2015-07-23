TOKYO, July 23 Japanese shares rose on Thursday, driven by domestic earnings optimism. Strong performances in retail, rail and hospitality sectors followed Wednesday's announcement that Japan had a record number of foreign visitors in the first half of the year. The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent higher at 20,683.95. The broader Topix climbed 0.6 percent to 1,664.88, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.6 percent to 15,019.88. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)