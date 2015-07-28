TOKYO, July 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a more than two-week low hit earlier in the session as Chinese shares pared losses.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent in the afternoon after falling to as low as 20,070.62 in morning trade, the lowest level since July 13.

The CSI300 index was down 1.0 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 2.5 percent in the afternoon. The indexes were down 5 percent earlier.

The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,633.23 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 14,729.20. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)