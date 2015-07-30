* Exporters, brokerages jump on strong first quarter results
* Panasonic tanks after missing expectations
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
briskly on Thursday morning to break a four-day losing streak
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy continued
to strengthen, while strong blue-chip companies buoyed risk
appetite.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent to
20,540.92 in midmorning trade.
Following its latest two-day policy meeting, the Fed said in
its statement the U.S. economy and job market continue to
strengthen and left its key interest rate unchanged.
"The Fed's outcome was ideal for the stock market," said
Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities, adding
that market also takes comfort from Chinese shares which he said
were stabilized for the time being.
Meanwhile, investors looked to Japanese blue-chip companies'
earnings for the April-June quarter.
Results were mostly positive.
Nissan Motor Co surged 5 percent after it said its
first-quarter operating profit soared 58 percent, beating
forecasts.
Nintendo Co soared 8.6 percent after it booked a
profit for the first quarter, defying market expectations for a
loss due to a weaker yen and strong sales of its "amiibo"
figurines which are sold as accessories to its popular games.
Hitachi Ltd jumped 6.7 percent after its pretax
profit soared 23.2 percent to 142.6 billion yen.
Panasonic Corp, however, tumbled 7 percent after
its operating profit for the quarter missed market expectations.
Operating profit fell 7 percent to 76.56 billion yen ($619
million) from the same period a year prior, compared with the
92.7 billion yen average estimate of 19 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters.
"Overall, we have a good impression of corporate earnings,"
said Kazuhiro Miyake, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities. "We
expect that Japanese companies' April-June profits will see 20
percent increases on the year on average."
Brokerages were higher as well, with Nomura Holdings
rising 5.0 percent and Daiwa Securities adding
6.5 percent after reporting strong quarterly results.
The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 1,651.63, with
31 of its 33 subsectors rising.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.1 percent to
14,900.84.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)