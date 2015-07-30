TOKYO, July 30 Nikkei share average rose sharply
on Thursday to a near one-week high as investors in export
focused firms took heart from the Federal Reserve's upbeat
assessment of the U.S. economy, and strong earnings posted by
blue-chips like Hitachi and Nintendo.
The Nikkei share average ended 1.1 percent higher at
20,522.83, the highest closing level since July 24. It snapped a
four-day losing streak.
The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,647.21 in
heavy trade, with 2.60 billion shares changing hands, the
highest volume since July 10.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to
14,859.33.
Hitachi Ltd jumped 6.5 percent after its pre-tax
profit soared 23.2 percent to 142.6 billion yen for the
April-June quarter.
Nintendo Co surged 8.3 percent after it booked a
profit for the first quarter, defying market expectations.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)