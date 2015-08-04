* Soft U.S. and China data keeps sentiment cautious
* Investors snatch up drugmakers and other defensive shares
* Apple suppliers hardest hit, airlines fly high
* Focus on earnings and U.S. jobs data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Tuesday on soft manufacturing data from China and the
United States, prompting investors to rotate out of cyclical
shares to defensive shares such as drugmakers.
Suppliers to Apple Inc tumbled as the tech giant's
shares hit six-month lows, continuing a downward trend in place
since its earnings two weeks ago. TDK Corp fell 4.7
percent while Taiyo Yuden fell 3.6 percent.
Manufacturing conditions in China deteriorated to their
worst in two years in July, data showed on Monday, triggering
fresh slides in global commodity prices.
"When the Chinese economy is slowing down, there will be a
fairly big impact on the production of durable goods. Investors
are trying to gauge the impact as there is no evidence of that
in the data yet," said Tetsuro Ii, president of Commons Asset
Management.
The benchmark average fell as much as 0.5 percent
and last stood at 20,534.80, down 0.1 percent. The broader Topix
was almost flat at 1,658.80.
Companies with heavy exposure to China, as well as oil and
other commodities stocks came under pressure.
Earth-moving equipment companies fell, with Hitachi
Construction Machinery losing 2.8 percent while Komatsu
Ltd dropped 2.5 percent. Plant builder Chiyoda Corp
slid 3.2 percent.
But the defensive shares were in favour despite relatively
high valuations. Overall the drug sector rose 1.9
percent. Shionogi & Co climbed 3.3 percent and Takeda
Pharmaceutical gained 2.2 percent.
The sector was the second-best performer among the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes. Airlines, which benefit
from falls in oil prices, were the best with Japan Airlines
rising 3.4 percent to a record high while ANA
gained 2.5 percent to a six-year high. Both firms have also been
helped by a rising number of foreign tourists visiting Japan.
Mitsubishi Corp and Toyota Motor Corp are
due to announce April-June results later in the day.
A key market focus will be the U.S. employment report due on
Friday, which could sway market views on whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September.
"If we get some certainty about the strength of the U.S.
economy and the likelihood of policy normalization by the Fed,
and if a rate hike seems justifiable, that is positive for
sentiment for global risk-on because a lot of people have been
bracing for this," said Stefan Worrall, director of cash
equities at Credit Suisse.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)