TOKYO Aug 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Tuesday on weakness in manufacturing activity in China
and the United States, prompting investors to rotate out of
cyclicals to defensive stocks such as drugmakers.
Suppliers to Apple Inc tumbled as the tech giant's
shares hit six-month lows, continuing a downward trend in place
since its earnings two weeks ago. TDK Corp fell 5.9
percent while Taiyo Yuden fell 3.6 percent.
The benchmark average fell as much as 0.5 percent
and closed at 20,520.36, down 0.1 percent. The broader Topix
was flat at 1,659.83.
Mitsubishi Corp and IHI fell 6.9 percent
and 6.7 percent, respectively, after their earnings disappointed
investors.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)