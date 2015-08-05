* Construction firms up after good Kajima earnings

* Investors buy this year's relative underperformers

* Toyota and other cyclicals come under pressure

* Retailers also lose steam

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday as construction firms and real estate developers gained on earnings but Toyota Motor and other cyclical shares buckled under concerns about slower global growth.

The Nikkei average rose 0.5 percent to 20,626.85 while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,670.03.

Investors snatched up constructors and real estate companies, which have stayed out of strong rally in domestic-demand-oriented shares so far.

Real estate companies rose 3.1 percent, with Mitsui Fudosan climbing 3.8 percent and Mitsubishi Estate by 3.5 percent.

Construction firms gained 2.1 percent after upbeat earnings from Kajima Corp boosted optimism about the sector.

Kajima rose 6.0 percent while rival Shimizu Corp rose 4.7 percent.

Terumo, a medical equipment manufacturer, saw its shares jump 13 percent on strong earnings and the announcement of a share-buyback plan.

"Generally speaking, this earning season has been pretty good," said Masaki Uchida, executive director at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Toyota fell 2.6 percent even after the automaker posted a record profit for the April-June period as investors are wary about its global outlook, with China among the biggest concern.

Suppliers of Apple took another beating as shares of the iPhone maker posted a big fall on Tuesday, failing to stem its decline after disappointing iPhone sales rekindled concerns over whether the company can continue its fast growth.

Murata Manufacturing fell 5.2 percent to three-month lows while Alps Electric dropped 6.3 percent.

"The market looks a bit similar to January-March quarter, when oil prices kept falling and investors were rotating out of cyclicals to defensive shares," said JPMorgan Asset's Uchida said.

"This may change only if we see an evidence that the U.S. economy will be doing well to withstand a likely rate hike," he added.

Some defensive and domestic demand-oriented shares, where investors had taken shelter from worries over overseas economies, also showed signs of fatigue after recent rallies.

Data published on Tuesday also showed Japan's nominal wages tumbled by the most in more than five years in June, casting some doubt on the consensus view that consumption will hold up well.

Fast Retailing fell 4.2 percent after same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan fell 1.5 percent in July from a year earlier, a second straight month of declines.

Department store operator Marui Group fell 9.2 percent as its relatively upbeat earnings failed to excite investors. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)