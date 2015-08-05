* Construction firms up after good Kajima earnings
* Investors buy this year's relative underperformers
* Toyota and other cyclicals come under pressure
* Retailers also lose steam
TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Wednesday as construction firms and real estate developers
gained on earnings but Toyota Motor and other cyclical shares
buckled under concerns about slower global growth.
The Nikkei average rose 0.5 percent to 20,626.85
while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,670.03.
Investors snatched up constructors and real estate
companies, which have stayed out of strong rally in
domestic-demand-oriented shares so far.
Real estate companies rose 3.1 percent, with
Mitsui Fudosan climbing 3.8 percent and Mitsubishi
Estate by 3.5 percent.
Construction firms gained 2.1 percent after upbeat
earnings from Kajima Corp boosted optimism about the
sector.
Kajima rose 6.0 percent while rival Shimizu Corp
rose 4.7 percent.
Terumo, a medical equipment manufacturer, saw its
shares jump 13 percent on strong earnings and the announcement
of a share-buyback plan.
"Generally speaking, this earning season has been pretty
good," said Masaki Uchida, executive director at JPMorgan Asset
Management.
Toyota fell 2.6 percent even after the automaker
posted a record profit for the April-June period as investors
are wary about its global outlook, with China among the biggest
concern.
Suppliers of Apple took another beating as shares
of the iPhone maker posted a big fall on Tuesday, failing to
stem its decline after disappointing iPhone sales rekindled
concerns over whether the company can continue its fast growth.
Murata Manufacturing fell 5.2 percent to
three-month lows while Alps Electric dropped 6.3
percent.
"The market looks a bit similar to January-March quarter,
when oil prices kept falling and investors were rotating out of
cyclicals to defensive shares," said JPMorgan Asset's Uchida
said.
"This may change only if we see an evidence that the U.S.
economy will be doing well to withstand a likely rate hike," he
added.
Some defensive and domestic demand-oriented shares, where
investors had taken shelter from worries over overseas
economies, also showed signs of fatigue after recent rallies.
Data published on Tuesday also showed Japan's nominal wages
tumbled by the most in more than five years in June, casting
some doubt on the consensus view that consumption will hold up
well.
Fast Retailing fell 4.2 percent after same-store
sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan fell 1.5 percent
in July from a year earlier, a second straight month of
declines.
Department store operator Marui Group fell 9.2
percent as its relatively upbeat earnings failed to excite
investors.
