TOKYO Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average posted modest gains on Wednesday as stronger earnings buoyed construction firms and real estate developers, but Toyota Motor and other cyclical shares buckled under concerns about slower global growth.

Construction firms were helped by earnings from Kajima Corp , which rose more than 6 percent to a nine-year high after reporting April-June operating profit rose 76 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.5 percent to 20,614.06, after advancing as much as 1 percent to hit its a two-week high of 20,715.48.

The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,665.85, with turnover rising above 3 trillion yen ($24.12 billion), the highest level in almost a month.

But Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing shed 4.7 percent after the Uniqlo clothing chain operator said its domestic store sales fell in July for the second straight month.

($1 = 124.3900 yen) (Editing by Kim Coghill)