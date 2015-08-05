TOKYO Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average posted
modest gains on Wednesday as stronger earnings buoyed
construction firms and real estate developers, but Toyota Motor
and other cyclical shares buckled under concerns about slower
global growth.
Construction firms were helped by earnings from Kajima Corp
, which rose more than 6 percent to a nine-year high
after reporting April-June operating profit rose 76 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.5 percent to
20,614.06, after advancing as much as 1 percent to hit its a
two-week high of 20,715.48.
The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,665.85,
with turnover rising above 3 trillion yen ($24.12 billion), the
highest level in almost a month.
But Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing shed 4.7
percent after the Uniqlo clothing chain operator said its
domestic store sales fell in July for the second straight month.
($1 = 124.3900 yen)
