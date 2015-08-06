TOKYO Aug 6 Japanese shares rose on Thursday as
the yen sank to a two-month low against the dollar although most
of their early gains were erased on weaker Chinese stocks and
caution ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
The Nikkei average rose 0.2 percent to 20,644.44. It
touched 20,817.48, the highest since July 21, earlier in the
session.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,673.58 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.5 percent to
15,112.80.
Dairy products maker Meiji Holdings, which has
proved resilient despite the weaker yen increasing import costs,
jumped 17 percent after boosting its annual profit estimates.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)