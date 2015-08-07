TOKYO Aug 7 Japan's Nikkei share edged up on Friday as investors bought shares in companies with solid earnings such as Toray and Softbank, erasing earlier losses on profit-taking.

But investors were cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data which could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates as early as September.

The Nikkei average rose 0.3 percent to 20,724.56 points for a weekly gain of 0.7 percent. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,679.19, and up 1.2 percent for the week.

Exporters also held firm as the yen stayed not far from a 13-year low against the dollar hit in June, with Panasonic rising 1.6 percent and Toyota Motor rising 1.0 percent.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)