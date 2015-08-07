BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP announces acquisition of GasLog Greece from GasLog Ltd for $219 million
* GasLog Partners LP announces acquisition of GasLog Greece from GasLog Ltd. for $219 million
TOKYO Aug 7 Japan's Nikkei share edged up on Friday as investors bought shares in companies with solid earnings such as Toray and Softbank, erasing earlier losses on profit-taking.
But investors were cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data which could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates as early as September.
The Nikkei average rose 0.3 percent to 20,724.56 points for a weekly gain of 0.7 percent. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,679.19, and up 1.2 percent for the week.
Exporters also held firm as the yen stayed not far from a 13-year low against the dollar hit in June, with Panasonic rising 1.6 percent and Toyota Motor rising 1.0 percent.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
* GasLog Partners LP announces acquisition of GasLog Greece from GasLog Ltd. for $219 million
* Aeglea biotherapeutics provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results