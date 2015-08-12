BRIEF-Starbucks announces expansion of its mobile order & pay platform
* Announced the expansion of its mobile order & pay platform to give customers the option to order Starbucks beverage while on the go
TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to two-week lows on Wednesday after the Chinese central bank lowered the yuan for a second day, fanning more worries of slowing growth in China and hitting China-related shares.
The Nikkei average fell 1.6 percent to 20,392.77 hitting its lowest level in two weeks and logging its biggest fall in more than a month.
The broader Topix fell 1.3 percent to 1,665.75 in heavy trading volume, with turnover reaching more than 3 trillion yen, about 25 percent above the average in the past year.
Steelmakers led big losses among China-related shares while exporters were hit and inbound tourism-related shares also slumped.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday as shares of BM&FBovespa SA and Cetip SA rallied after antitrust watchdog Cade approved a tie-up between the companies. Bourse BM&FBovespa SA will create a committee to monitor product and pricing and allow rival access to proprietary clearing and settlements platforms, as part of an accord that grant approval to its takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip. Shares of BM&FBovespa rose as much as 7
* On closing of transaction, Kinross will hold about 9.5% of co's issued, outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis