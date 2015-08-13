UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday after China's central bank soothed markets saying there was no basis for further yuan depreciation, prompting buyback in defensive shares.
The Nikkei average rose 1.0 percent to 20,595.55. The broader Topix, which had been down during morning trading, recovered to close up 0.1 percent at 1,667.95, though decliners outnumbered gainers by 927 to 830.
Investors bought back into utility companies, drugmakers and food companies that had been sold earlier while large cap shares such as banks and telecoms were battered.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Northern Trust Corp had shortcomings in its "living will" plans and has until year-end to update a proposal for how to unwind if it went bankrupt, U.S. regulators said on Friday as they granted an extension for four foreign banks to comply.