TOKYO Aug 14 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Friday amid profit-taking and falling oil prices that
generated selling in shares tied to commodities.
The Nikkei average fell 0.4 percent to 20,519.45 for
a weekly loss of 1 percent. The broader Topix lost 0.2
percent to close at 1,664.46, ending the week down by 0.9
percent.
Subsiding fears of continued weakness in the Chinese yuan
allowed for a rebound in shares tied to inbound tourism as
cosmetics maker Shiseido Co Ltd gained 2.2 percent and
Laox Co Ltd gained 6.9 percent.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)