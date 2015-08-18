UPDATE 2-German billionaire readies sale of skin patch maker LTS - sources
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
TOKYO Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains on Tuesday afternoon hurt by futures markets and weakness in Asian shares, with investors remaining risk-averse amid worries about a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.2 percent to 20,586.25 in mid-afternoon trade, surrendering all of its modest gains in early trade.
Selling in Nikkei futures in late morning trade weighed on the market. Index-heavyweight stocks led the losses, with Fast Retailing Co falling 1.6 percent and SoftBank Group Corp dropping 0.8 percent, taking 35 points and 7 points off the Nikkei index, respectively.
On the other hand, the broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,673.99 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 15,076.21. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
NEW YORK, April 6 Mixed martial arts franchise Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is returning to the loan market to raise US$100m of incremental debt to back a potential earnings-based payout tied to its 2016 buyout, sources said.
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.