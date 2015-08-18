TOKYO Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday, hurt by weakness in futures markets and other Asian stock markets as investors worried about the slowdown in China's economy.

The Nikkei share average ended down nearly 66 points at 20,554.47, surrendering all of its modest gains in early trade.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,672.22 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.1 percent to 15,056.49. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)