Stocks going ex-dividend, weighing some 110 points on Nikkei
paragraph)
Stocks going ex-dividend, weighing some 110 points on Nikkei
Nikkei
* Thin trading expected before key data - analysts
* Drug makers underperform on Clinton's comments to put cap
on prices - analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Monday morning as investors took profits from Friday's gains,
and they remained risk-averse before a run of key economic
indicators scheduled this week.
Also denting the market was stocks going ex-dividend.
For companies that close their books for their first half on
Sept 30, Friday was the final day that an investor could buy
their stock and qualify for mid-year dividends.
Stocks usually fall after going ex-dividend, and the Nikkei
index was expected to drop about 110 points Monday for this
reason alone, but ended up falling further.
The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent, or 173.87 points, to
17,706.64 in mid-morning trade after jumping 1.8 percent on
Friday.
Analysts said that investors will stay cautious with
economic indicators in Japan and overseas scheduled to come out
this week. They include Wednesday's Japan industrial production
data, Thursday's Bank of Japan's corporate sentiment survey and
China's Caixin manufacturing survey and Friday's U.S. jobs data.
"Investors would not take large positions until they digest
the outcomes of these key data, so directionless trading is
expected this week and volume is likely to be thin," said Takuya
Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities. "If these data are
better than expected, the market will likely start recovering
next week."
Steelmakers and brokerages underperformed. Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp dropped 2.5 percent and JFE
Holdings shed 2.7 percent. Nomura Holdings
dropped 2.0 percent.
Pharmaceutical stocks lost ground. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
declined 1.8 percent and Eisai Co tumbled 3.2
percent. Traders attributed the drops to weakness in U.S.
healthcare stocks after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton last week said she would announce a plan to stop
"price gouging" for speciality drugs.
"Both Takeda and Eisai have large exposures to the U.S.
market, so investors think this news is negative to these
companies," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Since the news came out last week, Takeda has dropped 3.8
percent and Eisai has slid 6.7 percent.
Nippon Paper Industries shed 3.2 percent after the
Nikkei reported that its April-Sept operating profit has likely
dipped about 30 percent on the year to around 9 billion yen.
The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,450.67 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
13,002.93.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)