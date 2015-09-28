By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese stocks fell on Monday as
investors took profits from gains made on Friday ahead of key
economic indicators scheduled for release this week in Japan,
China and the U.S.
The Nikkei share average dropped 1.3 percent to
17,645.11, wiping out a large chunk of Friday's 1.8 percent
gain.
Japan's steel companies underperformed, pulling the Topix
iron and steel subindex down 3 percent. JFE Holdings
shed 4.3 percent while Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
lost 3.3 percent.
Nippon Paper Industries tumbled 4.3 percent after
the Nikkei business daily reported that its April-Sept operating
profit has likely dropped about 30 percent on the year to around
9 billion yen ($74.86 million).
Japanese retail shares bucked the trend with sellers of home
and office goods leading the way. Electrical appliance retailer
Yamada Denki gained 5.2 percent while household goods
seller Izumi climbed 5.9 percent and office-products
retailer Askul rose 5.1 percent.
Among domestic-demand stocks, the retail sector has been
seen as a safe bet amid volatility in shares tied to China and
global market concerns.
Credit Suisse reduced the size of its overweight rating of
Japanese equities, citing exposure to global emerging markets
and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's receding popularity.
Analysts said investors will be closely watching domestic
production data due Wednesday, a Bank of Japan corporate
sentiment survey as well as China's Caixin manufacturing survey
expected on Thursday, and Friday's U.S. jobs data.
The broader Topix fell 1 percent to 1,438.67 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 1.2 percent to 12,885.96.
($1 = 120.2200 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa)