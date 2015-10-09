* Nikkei's gains capped on Fast Retailing's heavy drop
* For the week, Nikkei has risen 2.9 pct
* Commodity stocks lead gains
* Steel shares higher after BoFA Merrill hike ratings
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday as Wall Street gained after the Federal Reserve's
September meeting minutes suggested U.S. interest rates will
remain near zero for the time being.
But the gains were capped after index heavyweight Fast
Retailing Co dived 9.4 percent on earnings concerns,
contributing a hefty 180 negative points to the Nikkei.
The company said it would open fewer U.S. stores for its
core Uniqlo brand this year after a rapid expansion failed to
entice customers, leading to a lower-than-forecast annual
profit.
The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 18,214.41 in
midmorning trade. For the week, the Nikkei has risen 2.9
percent.
The Fed minutes showed the U.S. central bank thought the
economy was close to warranting a rate hike but decided it was
prudent to wait for evidence a global economic slowdown was not
knocking the United States off course.
A jump in oil prices triggered bargain hunting in commodity
shares beyond oil-linked firms.
Japan Petroleum Exploration Co surged 3.0 percent,
Toho Zinc Co jumped 7.6 percent and trading house
Mitsubishi Corp rallied 3.2 percent.
Oil prices climbed to their highest in three months on
Thursday after a closely watched oil forecaster predicted prices
would climb to $75 over the next two years.
"The speculation about an imminent U.S. rate hike was a risk
that investors had been dealing with for a long time. Because
such concern is fading now, investors are willing to take
risks," said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo
Research Center.
Steelmakers also rallied after Bank Of America Merrill Lynch
raised ratings of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
and Kobe Steel to 'buy' from 'neutral,' pushing their
stocks up 3.9 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.
Merrill said that it cut Nippon Steel's earnings forecast,
but at current levels the shares have priced in excessive
concerns about negative risks, and its valuation has become
attractive. The brokerage also said that Kobe Steel benefits
from a weaker yen and strong profitability among Japanese
automakers, Kobe Steel's main clients.
Exporters were steady, with Honda Motor Co rising
2.5 percent, Panasonic Corp gaining 2.2 percent and
Canon Inc adding 1.7 percent.
The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,497.86 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.2 percent to
13,433.42.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)