TOKYO, Aug 19 The Nikkei stock average fell 2.5 percent for its third straight day of declines, hurt by U.S. recession fears and a strong earthquake that hit northeast Japan in late trade but it managed to hold above lows marked this month on U.S. debt woes.

The benchmark Nikkei fell to 8,719.24, after dropping to as low as 8,707.47. But it held above 8,656, a low hit on Aug. 9.

The broader Topix index shed 2.0 percent to 751.69. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)