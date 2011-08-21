TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average is set to fall on Monday and test a new five-month low after the yen rose to a record high against the dollar on Friday amid growing fears of another U.S. recession.

With the dollar hitting a record low of 75.95 yen on Friday before later bouncing back above 76 yen , the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly at an emergency meeting before next month's rate review, if further rises in the yen push down Tokyo stock prices enough to hit business sentiment, sources said.

The government may also intervene unilaterally again in the currency market to weaken the yen, although analysts doubt whether such moves can alter a broad weak dollar trend.

Analysts said stock investors expect the government to take action to stem yen rises before the market tumbles significantly. Such expectations could limit losses on Monday, they said.

"The market may rather see 'mild' selling than 'sharp' selling," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. He added that the Nikkei is expected to drop below its Aug. 9 low of 8,656 but may be hold above 8,600 on Monday.

On Friday, U.S. stocks fell as Hewlett-Packard's weaker outlook and corporate shakeup added to the uncertainty for investors. It was the latest discouraging event in a month full of bad surprises ranging from a U.S. credit rating downgrade to a sharp slowdown in world growth. The S&P has lost 13.1 percent so far this month -- on track for its worst month since October 2008.

Analysts said that investors are awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for hints on how policymakers plan to handle the turmoil in financial markets.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,630, down 80 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,710.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 2.5 percent to 8,719.24 on Friday. The broader Topix index fell 2 percent to 751.69.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,600 and 8,800 on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.53 -1.5% -17.120 USD/JPY 76.78 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0675 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1873.01 1.15% 21.360 US CRUDE CLc1 81.79 -0.57% -0.470 DOW JONES 10817.65 -1.57% -172.93 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St sinks for fourth straight week > Dollar drops but respite in sight if economy dims > Treasury yields edge up from 60-year lows > Gold up 1.3 pct, hits new record on market jitters > Brent up on dollar drop, but equities limit rise

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp reached a $6 million settlement with former workers at the shuttered California plant it once operated with General Motors Co .

-- Fuji Heavy Industries

Fuji Heavy Industries will spend more than 1 billion yen to boost capacity by 4 percent to 420,000 units a year at its Gunma Yajima assembly plant as part of an effort to improve productivity and make its key domestic sites more competitive, Nikkei reported on Saturday.

-- NKSJ Holdings

NKSJ Holdings Inc unit Nipponkoa Insurance Co. will acquire insurance sales agent Nateus Nederland next month by purchasing the shares held by Belgian financial group Ethias SA for an estimated 1 billion yen, Nikkei reported on Monday.

-- Panasonic

Panasonic Corp is accelerating its digital camera business in developing markets as part of an effort to boost its global sales volume by 30 percent to 13 million units this fiscal year, the Nikkei reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)