TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average pared
losses on Monday after an early slide as the prospects for
currency market intervention offset growing worries of another
U.S. recession.
Although the dollar has bounced back above 76 yen
after hitting a record low of 75.95 yen on Friday, the Bank of
Japan will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly at
an emergency meeting before next month's rate review, if further
rises in the yen push down Tokyo stock prices enough to hit
business sentiment, sources familiar with the central bank's
thinking said.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at
8,701.14 after falling as low as 8,680.60. The broader Topix
index was down 0.4 percent at 748.80.
Analysts said stock investors expected the government to
take action to stem yen rises before the market tumbles
significantly, and such expectations were limiting losses on
Monday.
