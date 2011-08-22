* Intervention prospects limit drops
* Unilateral intervention effect may be short-lived-fund
manager
* Players eye Aug 9 low of 8,656
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei average fell on Monday
but losses were limited with the prospect of currency market
intervention offsetting growing worries of another U.S.
recession.
Although the dollar has bounced back above 76 yen
after hitting a record low of 75.95 yen on Friday, the Bank of
Japan will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly at
an emergency meeting before next month's rate review, if further
rises in the yen push down Tokyo share prices enough to affect
business sentiment, sources familiar with the central bank's
thinking said.
The government may again intervene unilaterally in the
currency market to weaken the yen, although analysts doubt if
such moves can alter the trend for a weaker dollar.
Analysts said stock investors expect the government to take
action to curb the yen before the market tumbles significantly.
Such expectations limited falls on Monday, they said.
"Investors are scared to sell significantly as they expect
the government to take action. Even if the government intervenes
in the currency market the effect may be short-lived, but it
would be better than no intervention, so the market is seeing
limited drops," said Mitsushige Akino, a fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Investment management. "If the government unilaterally
intervenes in the currency market the Nikkei may regain some 100
points, but Japan's efforts alone will not change fundamentals."
The benchmark Nikkei was flat at 8,714.45 after
creeping into positive territory. The broader Topix
index was down 0.3 percent at 749.10.
U.S. RECESSION FEARS
On Friday, U.S. stocks fell after Hewlett-Packard's
weaker outlook and corporate shakeup added to uncertainty for
investors. It was the latest discouraging event in a month full
of bad surprises ranging from a U.S. credit rating downgrade to
a sharp slowdown in world growth. The S&P has lost 13.1 percent
so far this month -- on track for its worst month
since October 2008.
Analysts said investors are awaiting a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, for hints on how policymakers plan to handle the
turmoil in financial markets.
"Investors want to see if U.S. markets will have a technical
rebound tonight as they fell sharply at the end of last week,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities. "It they slide again, repercussions in the Japanese
market will likely be serious."
He said the market is closely watching the Nikkei to see if
it sets a new five-month low beyond 8,656 hit on Aug. 9.
Shares of NKSJ Holdings Inc rose 0.9 percent to
456 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported that its unit
Nipponkoa Insurance Co will acquire insurance sales agent Nateus
Nederland next month by purchasing shares held by Belgian
financial group Ethias SA for an estimated 1 billion yen ($13
million).
Shares of Inaba Seisakusho gained 5.5 percent to
857 yen after the producer of steel storage units raised its
operating profit estimate on Friday for the year ended July 31
to 470 million yen from 60 million yen, as cost-cutting measures
offset the impact of higher steel prices.
It raised its net profit estimate to 180 million yen from 50
million yen.
($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite)