* Intervention prospects limit drops

* Unilateral intervention effect may be short-lived-fund manager

* Players eye Aug 9 low of 8,656

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei average fell on Monday but losses were limited with the prospect of currency market intervention offsetting growing worries of another U.S. recession.

Although the dollar has bounced back above 76 yen after hitting a record low of 75.95 yen on Friday, the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly at an emergency meeting before next month's rate review, if further rises in the yen push down Tokyo share prices enough to affect business sentiment, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking said.

The government may again intervene unilaterally in the currency market to weaken the yen, although analysts doubt if such moves can alter the trend for a weaker dollar.

Analysts said stock investors expect the government to take action to curb the yen before the market tumbles significantly. Such expectations limited falls on Monday, they said.

"Investors are scared to sell significantly as they expect the government to take action. Even if the government intervenes in the currency market the effect may be short-lived, but it would be better than no intervention, so the market is seeing limited drops," said Mitsushige Akino, a fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment management. "If the government unilaterally intervenes in the currency market the Nikkei may regain some 100 points, but Japan's efforts alone will not change fundamentals."

The benchmark Nikkei was flat at 8,714.45 after creeping into positive territory. The broader Topix index was down 0.3 percent at 749.10.

U.S. RECESSION FEARS

On Friday, U.S. stocks fell after Hewlett-Packard's weaker outlook and corporate shakeup added to uncertainty for investors. It was the latest discouraging event in a month full of bad surprises ranging from a U.S. credit rating downgrade to a sharp slowdown in world growth. The S&P has lost 13.1 percent so far this month -- on track for its worst month since October 2008.

Analysts said investors are awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for hints on how policymakers plan to handle the turmoil in financial markets.

"Investors want to see if U.S. markets will have a technical rebound tonight as they fell sharply at the end of last week," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "It they slide again, repercussions in the Japanese market will likely be serious."

He said the market is closely watching the Nikkei to see if it sets a new five-month low beyond 8,656 hit on Aug. 9.

Shares of NKSJ Holdings Inc rose 0.9 percent to 456 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported that its unit Nipponkoa Insurance Co will acquire insurance sales agent Nateus Nederland next month by purchasing shares held by Belgian financial group Ethias SA for an estimated 1 billion yen ($13 million).

Shares of Inaba Seisakusho gained 5.5 percent to 857 yen after the producer of steel storage units raised its operating profit estimate on Friday for the year ended July 31 to 470 million yen from 60 million yen, as cost-cutting measures offset the impact of higher steel prices.

It raised its net profit estimate to 180 million yen from 50 million yen. ($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite)