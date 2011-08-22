* Stocks supported by talk of intervention to check yen
strength
* Unilateral intervention effect could be short-lived: fund
manager
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average edged
lower in afternoon trading on Monday, as worries about the U.S.
economy competed with signs that the Japanese authorities stood
ready to quell any further yen strength.
Investors hesitated to engage actively in buying or selling,
as they monitored foreign exchange markets for clues as to
whether financial officials would order intervention to protect
the profits of key exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp
and Canon Inc .
"Investors are scared to sell significantly as they expect
the government to take action. Even if it intervenes in the
currency market, the effect may be short-lived," said Mitsushige
Akino, a fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.
"If the government unilaterally intervenes in the currency
market the Nikkei may regain some 100 points, but Japan's
efforts alone will not change the fundamentals."
A prolonged period of yen strength could force big
manufacturers to ratchet down their profit outlooks, and a spate
of downward revisions would hurt sentiment already fragile due
to fears about the economic outlook in Japan's key export
markets.
But in the meantime, bargain hunting could limit the
downside, as analysts also said Tokyo stocks remain undervalued
compared with their global peers.
Firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section had
an average price-to-book-value ratio under one, which is usually
an indication they are oversold.
"It's easy to buy Japanese stocks with such cheap
valuations, and this gives the market some support," said
Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 8,664.48
The broader Topix index was down 0.8 percent at 745.48.
Volume was thin with 1.15 billion shares changing hands on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. Daily volume last week
averaged 1.7 billion shares.
Market players are increasingly on edge about the
possibility that Japan may intervene in the wake of the dollar's
slide to a record low around 75.95 yen Friday.
After the close of the morning stock session, the dollar
briefly surged above 77 yen amid talk of bids by a U.S. bank.
But it quickly pared those gains and was last trading around
76.72 yen .
Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that
authorities would take decisive action against speculative moves
in the currency markets, signalling Tokyo's readiness to
intervene to check yen strength.
Shares of camera and office equipment maker Canon rose 1.0
percent to 3,500 yen while rival Nikon Inc gained 0.7
percent to 1,621 yen. Other exporters fell, however, with Toyota
Motor Corp dropping 1.8 percent to 2,718 yen.
U.S. RECESSION FEARS
On Friday, U.S. stocks fell after Hewlett-Packard's
weaker outlook and corporate shakeup added to uncertainty for
investors. It was the latest discouraging event in a month full
of bad surprises ranging from a U.S. credit rating downgrade to
a sharp slowdown in world growth.
Analysts said investors were awaiting a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, for clues as to how policymakers plan to handle the
turmoil in financial markets and for any hints that more U.S.
easing might be ahead.
"Investors want to see if U.S. markets will have a technical
rebound tonight as they fell sharply at the end of last week,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities. "If they slide again, repercussions in the Japanese
market will likely be serious."
He said the market was closely watching to see if the Nikkei
sets a new five-month low under 8,656, hit on Aug. 9.
Shares of Inaba Seisakusho gained 3.9 percent to
844 yen after the producer of steel storage units raised its
operating profit estimate on Friday for the year ended on July
31 to 470 million yen ($6.2 million) from 60 million yen, as
cost-cutting measures offset the impact of higher steel prices.
Shares of Resort Trust were up 3.0 percent at 1,250
yen after Daiwa Capital Markets raised its rating on the
membership hotel operator to "outperform" from "hold", citing
better-than-expected business at its hotel restaurants, which
rose to record high rates in July.
($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)