* Stocks supported by talk of intervention to check yen
strength
* Unilateral intervention effect could be short-lived: fund
manager
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average extended
losses in afternoon trading on Monday, touching a five-month low
as worries about the U.S. economy offset signs that the Japanese
authorities stand ready to quell any further yen strength.
The index fell as low as 8642.79, breaking below the
previous five-month low of 8,656 set on Aug. 9, before
stabilising.
"The next downside target would be 8,600, but we aren't
seeing big moves these days, as investors remain cautious," said
Nagayuki Yamagishi, an investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
Market participants closely monitored foreign exchange
markets for clues as to whether financial officials would order
intervention to protect the profits of key exporters such as
Toyota Motor Corp and Canon Inc .
Some investors said that, even if Japanese authorities
directly intervened in the currency market, the effect on the
stock market would be short-lived.
"If the government unilaterally intervenes in the currency
market the Nikkei may regain some 100 points, but Japan's
efforts alone will not change the fundamentals," said Mitsushige
Akino, a fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.
A prolonged period of yen strength could force big
manufacturers to ratchet down their profit outlooks, and a spate
of downward revisions would hurt sentiment already fragile due
to fears about the economic outlook in Japan's key export
markets.
But in the meantime, bargain hunting could limit the
downside, as analysts said Tokyo stocks remained undervalued
compared with their global peers.
Firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section had
an average price-to-book-value ratio under one, which is usually
an indication they are oversold.
"It's easy to buy Japanese stocks with such cheap
valuations, and this gives the market some support," said
Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.8 percent to 8,650.84
The broader Topix index was down 1.0 percent at 743.94.
Volume was relatively thin, with 1.5 billion shares changing
hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. Daily volume
last week averaged 1.7 billion shares.
U.S. RECESSION FEARS
Market players are increasingly on edge about the
possibility that Japan may intervene in the wake of the dollar's
slide to a record low around 75.95 yen Friday.
After the close of the morning stock session, the dollar
briefly surged above 77 yen amid talk of bids by a U.S. bank.
But it quickly pared those gains and was last trading around
76.72 yen .
Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that
authorities would take decisive action against speculative moves
in the currency markets, signalling Tokyo's readiness to
intervene to check yen strength.
Shares of camera and office equipment maker Canon trimmed
gains but was still up 0.6 percent at 3,485 yen while rival
Nikon Inc erased gains and skidded 0.7 percent to 1,599
yen. Other exporters fell, with Toyota Motor Corp
dropping 1.8 percent to 2,718 yen.
Analysts said investors were awaiting a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, for clues as to how policymakers plan to handle the
turmoil in financial markets and for any hints that more U.S.
easing might be ahead.
"Investors want to see if U.S. markets will have a technical
rebound tonight as they fell sharply at the end of last week,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities. "If they slide again, repercussions in the Japanese
market will likely be serious."
On Friday, U.S. stocks fell after Hewlett-Packard's
weaker outlook and corporate shakeup added to uncertainty for
investors.
In Tokyo Monday, shares of Inaba Seisakusho gained
3.5 percent to 840 yen after the producer of steel storage units
raised its operating profit estimate on Friday for the year
ended on July 31 to 470 million yen ($6.2 million) from 60
million yen, as cost-cutting measures offset the impact of
higher steel prices.
Shares of Resort Trust were up 2.5 percent at 1,244
yen after Daiwa Capital Markets raised its rating on the
membership hotel operator to "outperform" from "hold", citing
better-than-expected business at its hotel restaurants, which
rose to record high rates in July.
($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)