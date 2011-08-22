TOKYO Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average marked
its lowest close since March 15 on Monday as worries about the
U.S. economy offset signs that the Japanese authorities stand
ready to quell any further yen strength.
The index fell as low as 8,619.21, breaking below the
intraday low of 8,656.79 set on Aug. 9, but holding above the
March 15 closing low of 8,605 hit in the wake of the March 11
earthquake and tsunami.
"The next downside target would be 8,600, but we aren't
seeing big moves these days, as investors remain cautious," said
Nagayuki Yamagishi, an investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
Market participants will continue to closely monitor foreign
exchange markets for clues as to whether finance officials will
ask the Bank of Japan to intervene and sell yen, to protect the
profits of exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp and
Canon Inc .
The BOJ could also consider easing monetary policy further,
possibly at an emergency meeting before next month's rate
review, if further rises in the yen push down Tokyo stock prices
enough to hit business sentiment, sources said.
But in the meantime, bargain hunting could limit the
downside, as analysts said Tokyo stocks remained undervalued
compared with their global peers.
Firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section had
an average price-to-book-value ratio under one, which is usually
an indication they are oversold.
"It's easy to buy Japanese stocks with such cheap
valuations, and this gives the market some support," said
Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 1 percent to 8,628.13. The
broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to 742.84.
About 2.0 billion shares changed hands on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, above last week's average
daily volume of 1.7 billion shares.
U.S. RECESSION FEARS
Market players are increasingly on edge about the
possibility that Japan may intervene in the wake of the dollar's
slide to a record low around 75.95 yen Friday.
Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that
authorities would take decisive action against speculative moves
in the currency markets, signalling Tokyo's readiness to
intervene to check yen strength.
A prolonged period of yen strength could force big
manufacturers to ratchet down their profit outlooks, and a spate
of downward revisions would hurt sentiment which is already
fragile due to fears about the economic outlook in Japan's key
export markets.
Shares of camera and office equipment maker Canon trimmed
gains but were still up 0.9 percent at 3,495 yen, while rival
Nikon Inc erased gains and skidded 0.9 percent to 1,596
yen. Other exporters fell, with Toyota Motor Corp
dropping 2.5 percent to 2,700 yen.
Investors were awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for signs as
to how policymakers plan to handle the turmoil in financial
markets and for any hints that more U.S. easing might be ahead.
On Friday, U.S. stocks fell after Hewlett-Packard's
weaker outlook and corporate shakeup added to uncertainty for
investors.
In Tokyo on Monday, Inaba Seisakusho gained 3.7
percent to 842 yen. The producer of steel storage units raised
its operating profit estimate on Friday for the year ended July
31 to 470 million yen ($6.2 million) from 60 million yen, as
cost-cutting offset the impact of higher steel prices.
Resort Trust climbed 2.4 percent at 1,242 yen after
Daiwa Capital Markets raised its rating on the membership hotel
operator to "outperform" from "hold", citing
better-than-expected business at its hotel restaurants.
($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)