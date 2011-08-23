TOKYO, Aug 23 The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday on broad-based bargain hunting after ending at a five-month low Monday, though lingering fears about the U.S. economy and the strong yen still weighed.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 8,706.93. The broader Topix index rose 0.8 percent to 748.71. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)