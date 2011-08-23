BRIEF-Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
TOKYO, Aug 23 The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday on broad-based bargain hunting after ending at a five-month low Monday, though lingering fears about the U.S. economy and the strong yen still weighed.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 8,706.93. The broader Topix index rose 0.8 percent to 748.71. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 EU antitrust regulators handed down a 68 million euro ($72.4 million) fine to world No. 1 lead recycler Ecobat Technologies and two of its peers on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel in recycling of car batteries.