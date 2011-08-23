TOKYO Aug 23 The Nikkei average pared gains in the last few minutes of morning trade on Tuesday after rising on broad-based bargain hunting, with concerns about the economies of key export markets and the impact of a strong yen keeping any advances in check.

Investors were waiting for the release of a preliminary gauge of China's purchasing managers index (PMI) compiled by HSBC, expected during the midday break.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at its intraday low of 8,636.78. The broader Topix index rose 0.1 percent to 743.88. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)