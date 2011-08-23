* Domestic-demand stock appetite offsets econ concerns,
strong yen
* Domestic-demand buying may continue -analysts
* Political upheaval reduces prospect of imminent easing
-analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 23 The Nikkei average rose on
Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp drop the previous day, as
appetite for domestic-demand shares such as food makers and
paper firms offset concerns about the economies of key export
markets and the impact of a strong yen.
Analysts said the Tokyo market may continue
attracting buying of defensive and domestic-demand stocks from
both foreign and retail investors, while they could hesitate to
purchase global cyclical shares such as exporters.
"Defensive buying may continue throughout this
week," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities Capital Markets.
Trading may be subdued, however, as investors wait for
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Aug. 26 at the
central bank's annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for
hints on any further U.S. easing.
Analysts also said that the chance of imminent monetary
easing or intervention in the currency market had been reduced
by political developments in Japan.
Unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan will likely
resign on Aug. 30, his economics minister said on Tuesday, but
who will succeed him as Japan confronts a nuclear crisis and a
long list of economic difficulties remains up in the air.
"Investors are assuming that it will be difficult
for the government to take action unless the yen rises sharply
or the stock market falls significantly, so the Nikkei may be
stuck in a narrow range for the time being," Daiwa's Sato said.
The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent to
8,733.01, while the broader Topix index rose 1.0 percent
to 750.39.
Volume was high, with 2.1 billion shares changing
hands on Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, compared with last
week's daily average of 1.7 billion shares.
SPECTRE OF RECESSION
While the spectre of another U.S. recession has been the
main worry haunting Tokyo investors in recent sessions, China is
also a key market for Japanese companies such as Toshiba Corp
.
Toshiba's shares were up 3.2 percent at 319 yen after the
Nikkei business daily reported the firm would increase
production of industrial motors to five times the current level
by 2015 for the Chinese market.
Domestic-demand shares outperformed, with Oji
Paper gaining 2.8 percent to 403 yen and Hokuetsu Kishu
Paper adding 4.2 percent to 546 yen. Asahi Group
Holdings climbed 3.4 percent to 1,624 yen, while
Maruha Nichiro rose 1.5 percent to 134 yen.
Chubu Electric Power Co added 1.9 percent to 1,487
yen, after the Nikkei reported that the Japan Bank for
International Cooperation would provide a 100 billion yen ($1.3
billion) low-interest loan to the utility as early as this week
to finance purchases of liquefied natural gas.
($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph
Radford)