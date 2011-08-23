* Nintendo surges after report of 3DS attachment
* Domestic-demand stock appetite offsets econ concerns,
strong yen
* Domestic-demand buying may continue -analysts
* Political upheaval reduces prospect of imminent easing
-analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 23 The Nikkei average rose more than
1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp drop the previous
day, as appetite for domestic-demand shares such as food makers
and paper firms offset concerns about the economies of key
export markets and the impact of a strong yen.
Nintendo surged more than 8 percent after the
company indicated it would hold a trade show for its 3DS
handheld device next month in Tokyo, triggering speculation that
it would take steps to shore up sales of the device.
French technology website 01net helped spur buying with a
report Nintendo was developing a joystick for the 3DS while
working on a new version of the 3DS for release next year.
Analysts said the Tokyo market may continue attracting
buying of defensive and domestic-demand stocks from both foreign
and retail investors, while they could hesitate to purchase
global cyclical shares such as exporters.
"Defensive buying may continue throughout this week," said
Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities
Capital Markets.
Trading may be subdued, however, as investors await Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Aug. 26 at the central
bank's annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for hints on
any further U.S. easing.
Analysts also said that the chance of imminent monetary
easing or intervention in the currency market had been reduced
by political developments in Japan.
Unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan will likely
resign on Aug. 30, his economics minister said on Tuesday, but
who will succeed him as Japan confronts a nuclear crisis and a
long list of economic difficulties remains up in the air.
"Investors are assuming that it will be difficult
for the government to take action unless the yen rises sharply
or the stock market falls significantly, so the Nikkei may be
stuck in a narrow range for the time being," Daiwa's Sato said.
The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent to
8,733.01, while the broader Topix index rose 1.0 percent
to 750.39.
NINTENDO, TOSHIBA
Volume was high, with 2.1 billion shares changing hands on
Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, compared with last week's
daily average of 1.7 billion shares.
Nintendo jumped 8.4 percent to 13,100 yen. Nintendo has also
asked certain game developers to come up with new titles that
would be specifically designed for a dual-controller game, the
01net report said, citing a source close to the company.
"There is no investment decision behind the rise. There's an
element of short-covering," said a trader at a European
brokerage, adding that news of the 3DS trade show in Tokyo on
Sept. 13 helped fuel the stock's rally.
"People are expecting that there will be some announcement."
Toshiba Corp rose 3.2 percent to 319 yen after the
Nikkei business daily reported the firm would increase
production of industrial motors to five times the current level
by 2015 for the Chinese market.
Domestic-demand shares outperformed, with Oji
Paper gaining 2.8 percent to 403 yen and Hokuetsu Kishu
Paper adding 4.2 percent to 546 yen.
Beermaker Asahi Group Holdings climbed 3.4 percent
to 1,624 yen, while food processing company Maruha Nichiro
rose 1.5 percent to 134 yen.
Chubu Electric Power Co added 1.9 percent to 1,487
yen, after the Nikkei reported that the Japan Bank for
International Cooperation would provide a 100 billion yen ($1.3
billion) low-interest loan to the utility as early as this week
to finance purchases of liquefied natural gas.
($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Chris Gallagher)