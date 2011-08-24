TOKYO, Aug 25 The Nikkei average is expected to edge up on Thursday tracking gains in Wall Street shares, but buying will likely be modest as many investors look to if Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will signal fresh easing steps in a speech later in the week.

"U.S. economic data was pretty good and the yen is off its recent record peak. So downside support should be firm," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager of Daiwa Securities, referring to solid durable goods orders data.

"But many market players are looking to Bernanke and the Nikkei is unlikely to break above yesterday's high," he added.

On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.1 percent at 8,639.61, after rising as high as 8,825.27 in the morning session after Moody's downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt rating spurred some foreign investors to take profits. The broader Topix shed 1.1 percent to 742.24.

Market players are also looking to whether foreign investors will become net buyers after selling in recent weeks.

Orders by foreign brokerages, seen as a proxy of foreign investors' stance, saw 18 straight days of net selling to Wednesday.

U.S. shares rose on Wednesday as financial shares were bought back, but U.S. stock futures fell after the close on news that Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs was resigning as chief executive of Apple Inc .

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,760 compared to their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,740.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade in a 8,650-8,800 range on Thursday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2244 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1177.6 1.31% 15.250 USD/JPY 77 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2941 -- 0.136 SPOT GOLD 1748.29 -0.13% -2.260 US CRUDE CLc1 85.23 0.08% 0.050 DOW JONES 11320.71 1.29% 143.95 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Takeda Pharmaceutical

Indian drugmakers Cipla and Lupin have denied being in talks with Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co , after the Economic Times newspaper reported the Japanese firm's interest in buying some of their business.

-- Fast Retailing , Mitsui Fudosan

The two companies will tie up in business in East Asia, they said on Wednesday. Both companies are eyeing expansion in east Asia and they are looking to share information on building projects to support Fast Retailing open new shops. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)