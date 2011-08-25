BRIEF-SACHEM CAPITAL CORP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
* SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
TOKYO Aug 25 The Nikkei average opened up more than 1 percent on Thursday with shares of exporters benefiting from the yen's retreat, though further buying may be limited as market players look to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later this week.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,750.45 in early trade. The broader Topix index rose 1.1 percent to 750.18. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 9 Agrium Inc , a Canadian fertilizer maker and the world's biggest farm retailer, on Thursday forecast a less profitable year than expected.