By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 25 The Nikkei average rose more than 2 percent on Thursday, helped by the yen's retreat from a record high, but worries over the world economy and the western financial system mean that the benchmark could easily resume its downward trend.

The benchmark has fallen around 11 percent so far this month and some market players say it could slump again if Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke fails to offer a clear hint of further monetary easing in his speech on Friday at the U.S. mountain retreat of Jackson Hole.

"Basically, people are covering short positions before Jackson Hole. I'm sure he will comment on the possibility of easing but I doubt he can explicitly indicate QE3," Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.

"Looking ahead to the next month, the downside risk still looks larger than the upside risk," he added.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,841.97, also helped by gains in Wall Street shares and the sense that valuations are now very attractive.

The broader Topix index also rose 2.3 percent, to 759.18.

Exporters such as Nissan Motor and Fuji Heavy Industries gained, helped as the yen appeared to have stopped strengthening for now, trading at 76.87 yen per dollar , off a record high of 75.97 yen hit last week.

Nissan shares rose 4.3 percent while Fuji Heavy rose 5.7 percent. Both are trading below book value now.

"The PBR for Japanese shares is around 0.92, the lowest level since the Lehman shock. But unlike 2008, there's limited risk of book value becoming further impaired. And companies are generating cash flows" said Fumiyuki Takahashi, chief strategist at Barclays.

Some of that cash flow is going into share buybacks, with generic drugmaker Nippon Chemiphar soaring 7 percent to 306 yen and Bank of Yokohama surging 4.2 percent on buyback announcements.

Still, worries about whether the global economy is losing momentum -- a scenario that few market players and companies were contemplating until a few weeks ago -- continue to hang over world equity markets.

"Upcoming U.S. data is likely to show more signs of a slowdown and CDS premiums for U.S. and European banks remain high," said Okasan Securities' Ishiguro.

Although panic selling in global shares seems to have abated, foreign investors continue to sell Japanese shares, becoming net sellers of Japanese shares for a fourth straight week last week.

Foreign buying is vital for Japanese shares to rally as domestic institutional investors have been constant sellers. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)