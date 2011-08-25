TOKYO, Aug 26 The Nikkei benchmark is likely to
fall on Friday on profit-taking after a 1.5 percent rise the
previous day, while investors are expected to remain cautious
ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke.
Bernanke, scheduled to speak on Friday at 10 a.m. New York
time (1400 GMT), is most likely to outline gradualist measures
to help the economy, which would disappoint those looking for
dramatic action, such as a fresh round of asset purchases.
Foreign securities placed net sell orders of 6.7 million
shares before the market opens, remaining net sellers for the
20th consecutive day. That was the longest streak since March
2009, when they were net sellers for 30 days, traders said.
Analysts said that the market is expected to stay weak, but
drops may be limited due to a weaker yen and dip-buying by
retail investors.
"The index remains below 9,000, and this is the level where
retail investors buy stocks with attractive valuations," said
Hideyuki Okoshi, general manager at Chibagin Securities.
The dollar on Thursday rose to 77.48 yen , up 0.7
percent.
Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,745 compared
with their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,780.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.5 percent in active
trade to 8,772.36 on Thursday, while the broader Topix index
added 1.3 percent to 751.82.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade in a
8,700-8,850 range on Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2313 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1159.27 -1.56% -18.330
USD/JPY 77.42 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2339 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1761.99 -0.42% -7.510
US CRUDE CLc1 84.96 -0.40% -0.340
DOW JONES 11149.82 -1.51% -170.89
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Mitsui Chemicals
Mitsui plans to spend about 10 billion yen ($129 million) to
increase high-function nonwoven fabric production capacity by 50
percent to tap growing demand from makers of paper diapers, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
--Fast Retailing
Fast Retailing said it is aiming for 25 percent growth in
sales volume globally for its Heattech line of thermal underwear
this winter.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)