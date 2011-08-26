* Elpida surges on short-covering

* KDDI climbs on two brokerage upgrades

* Trading subdued before Bernanke speech

* Attractive valuations supporting market

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Nikkei stock average was flat on Friday as investors cautiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for clues on what steps the U.S. central bank will take to support the economy.

Foreign investors took profits on the previous day's gains, albeit less than expected, while bargain hunting from foreigners and retail investors supported the market, analysts said.

Some stocks that have lost much ground this month are refinding favour. Auto stocks surged in the previous session and on Friday, Elpida Memory , the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random access memory chips, soared, also helped by a recovery in DRAM spot prices.

Markets came into the week thinking Bernanke may announce a third round of asset purchases or some other extraordinary policy move later on Friday but these expectations have been dialed back somewhat.

"While there is speculation that there may not be a clear indication of QE3 from Bernanke, investors do not want to take positions," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Bernanke is scheduled to speak on Friday at 10 a.m. New York time (1400 GMT).

The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,766.54 in light trade at the midday break. The broader Topix index gained 0.1 percent to 752.57.

Tokyo shares' have tumbled some 11 percent this month on fears of a slowdown in the U.S. economy and European debt woes but the market has fallen far enough that valuations look very attractive.

"The index remains below 9,000, and this is the level where retail investors buy stocks with attractive valuations," said Hideyuki Okoshi, general manager at Chibagin Securities.

Shares listed on the Tokyo stock exchange's first section trade around book value, while shares on the S&P 500 are trading at 1.9 times their book value.

Elpida surged 11 percent to 507 yen after having slid more than 40 percent in the one month to Thursday's close, battered by the company's move to raise capital.

A trader at a foreign brokerage said that a number of factors were lifting the shares, including Wednesday's news about Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Aabar joining South Korea's STX Corp to bid for Hynix Semiconductor and a rise in chip spot prices.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin rose 4.2 percent to 792 yen after the company said it will buy back up to 4.4 percent of its own shares while KDDI Corp rose 3.3 percent to 560,000 yen on two brokerage upgrades to "outperform" from "neutral".

Volume was thin, with 712 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, suggesting that the day's volume will likely be weaker than last week's average of 1.7 billion shares. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)