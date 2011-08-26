TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Nikkei stock average ticked up on Friday helped by bargain-hunting as investors cautiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for clues on what steps the U.S. central bank will take to support the economy.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,797.78. The broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 756.07. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)